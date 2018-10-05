Kerala film artistes plan show in Abu Dhabi to raise relief funds

Kochi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) will organise a show in Abu Dhabi on December 7 to raise funds for Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), an official said.

Veteran character artist and AMMA treasurer Jagdish said they are now working out on other details for the show.

“It would be held in Abu Dhabi on December 7. Several of our members will take active part in the stage show. We expect to raise Rs 5 crore after meeting all the expenses which would go to the CMDRF,” Jagdish told IANS.

Kerala had devastating floods from May-end to mid-August that claimed nearly 480 lives. The deluge forced at least 14.50 lakh persons to take refugee in over 3,000 relief camps across the state.

Soon after the tragedy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged all Malayalees to donate one month’s salary to the CMDRF.

The AMMA members are now getting together to raise funds through the show.

“Talks have commenced with a leading Malayalam TV channel to air the stage show and besides there will be several sponsors also for the event. It’s certainly going to be a great success,” Jagdish added.

–IANS

sg/sug/sed