Kerala floods: AAP lawmakers, Ministers to donate one day’s salaries

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that all Delhi Ministers, party MLAs and MPs will donate a month’s salary to help flood-ravaged Kerala, grappling with its worst floods since 1924.

He also urged the Delhi government employees to donate one day’s salary for the humanitarian cause, apart from appealing to the people to donate blankets, clothes and bedsheets.

“All Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and MPs and Ministers will donate one-month salary for Kerala,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“I appeal to all employees of the Delhi government to donate at least one day’s salary each.”

On Friday, Rs 10 crore donation was announced to flood-ravaged Kerala from the Delhi Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala this monsoon season has gone up to 357. Barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargode, the remaining 11 districts of Kerala continued to be on red alert following prediction of more rains. The death toll since August 9 stands at 194.

On Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting on the issue of extending more financial and other help to Kerala, during which he decided on sending relief material to the southern state.

Resident Commissioner of Kerala, Puneet Kumar, informed Kejriwal during the meeting that the flood situation remained serious and listed out immediate requirement of bottled water, biscuits, dry ration packets, blankets, bedsheets and clothes.

“The office of all Sub-Divisional Magistrates will work as donation centres to enable the Delhi residents to give donations/relief material,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government will send bottled water, biscuits and dry ration, he added.

Later speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government will do whatever it can, but urged the people to contribute as well.

“Those desirous can also contribute to the Kerala Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund,” he said.

