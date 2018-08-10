Kerala floods: Airlifted pregnant lady gives birth

Kochi, Aug 17 (IANS) A pregnant lady, who was airlifted on Friday morning by a Navy rescue team from a water logged place near Aluva in Kerala, gave birth to a baby safely.

Visuals of Sajitha Jabeel being airlifted was shown on TV channels and soon after she was taken into the helicopter, the rescue reached the Kochi Naval base hospital where she was admitted.

The hospital authorities said that she delivered a baby boy and both are doing fine.

Aluva continues to be one of the worst affected towns on account of the flooding that has claimed at least 164 lives in Kerala.

–IANS

sg/pgh/sed