Kerala Floods: Modi begins aerial survey as weather clears

Kochi, Aug 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his aerial survey of the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala, after it was initially called off due to bad weather.

The Prime Minister’s first attempt was cancelled due to rains prevailing at the Kochi Naval airbase.

Following the cancellation, Modi chaired a meeting with Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials and witnessed a video presentation of the widespread destruction across the state.

Modi, who arrived in the state capital on Friday night, flew in to Kochi earlier in the morning. He will return to Delhi later on Saturday.

Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.

