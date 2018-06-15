Kerala HC stays arrest of policeman allegedly beaten by top officer’s kin

Kochi, June 21 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked police not to arrest the Kerala policeman, allegedly beaten up by a senior police official’s wife and daughter, on the FIR filed against him by the officer’s daughter.

Gavaskar, the driver of Additional Director General of Police Sudesh Kumar, has also filed a case against the officer’s wife and daughter Snigdha who allegedly misbehaved with him after he turned up late to pick them up last week.

In his petition before the high court, Gavaskar said the case against him was false and baseless and he has done nothing wrong to Snigdha but instead it was she who had beaten him up with her mobile phone.

The policeman, who is currently being treated at the Medical College hospital here, pointed out that he is being taken to task by the top police officer for filing a complaint against his daughter.

The high court, without going into the merit of the case after hearing his petition, directed police not to arrest him till July 4, when the case will be heard again and directed the police to hand over the case diary.

In a fresh development, Sudesh Kumar on Thursday filed a complaint against Gavaskar before state police chief Loknath Behra alleging that Gavaskar had driven his official car in an unsafe manner and thus got injured, and his daughter has done no wrong.

–IANS

