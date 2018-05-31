Kerala ‘honour killing’: Assembly disrupted over CBI probe

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 (IANS) The opposition disrupted the Kerala Assembly on Monday demanding a CBI probe into the alleged honour killing of a 24-year-old man in Kottayam district for which four policemen have been suspended.

The opening session of the assembly ended early as the Congress-led opposition went up in arms staging protests near the Speaker’s podium, as P. Sreeramakrishnan adjourned the house for the day after quickly running through the listed business.

On 28 May, the Kerala Police had fished out the body of Kevin Joseph, who had married Neenu Chacko, 20, belonging to a higher caste. His autopsy revealed he was tortured to death, allegedly by the bride’s kin.

Replying to an Adjournment Motion moved by Kottayam MLA and senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said strict action has already been initiated against erring police officers. The District Superintendent of Police has also been transferred.

“We see the accused as murderers, most of them have been arrested who were part of the heinous killing of a young man who married, which was not digested by the girl’s family, who resorted to annihilation of the man.

“This is an incident which should never have happened in our state. Already action against the erring policemen have begun. The accused have been arrested and please don’t bring in politics into the case.

“If you do so, then it should be noted that the key accused in the case have Congress affiliations. We see the accused as murderers and there will be no let down in the probe in the case,” said Vijayan.

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, however, pointed out that the prime accused in this case was none other than Vijayan, himself, who has been an abject failure as the Home Minister.

“In the past months, Vijayan has apologised for the failure of the police on several occasions and the situation today is it has now become a habit.

“The need of the hour today is to find out the real cause, on what has happened to the Kerala Police. The arrested police officers in this case have now secured bail. The truth in the case will not come out, hence only a CBI probe would suffice,” said Chennithala.

Soon after his speech, the opposition legislators shouting slogans approached the Speaker’s podium, who then adjourned the House.

Those arrested in the case include Neenu Chacko’s father, brother and eight hired killers who were responsible for the abduction and death of Kevin Joseph.

–IANS

sg/in/vm