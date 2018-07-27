Kerala IT administrator gets global recognition

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 (IANS) K. Anvar Sadath, vice chairman and executive director of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology For Education (KITE), has become the first Indian to receive The International Contributions Award.

Sadath heads the implementation of Kerala Hi-tech School project which has almost converted 45,000 class rooms of Classes 8 to 12 to hi-tech ones, besides empowering all teachers to handle the pedagogy-based class room transactions that connect 15,000 schools.

“This honor is in recognition of Sadath’s outstanding and continuous contributions to the field of educational communications and technology in the international setting,” said Hsin-Te (Chuck) Yeh, Professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He is also the award co-ordinator of International Division of AECT.

The award is constituted by The Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT) headquartered at Bloomington, US.

The AECT is the premier professional association for instructional design and educational technology.

The organisation works to provide international leadership by promoting scholarship and best practices in the creation, use and management of technologies for effective teaching and learning.

“The award will be given in the US in October and I am delighted that I have been chosen,” Sadath said.

–IANS

sg/in/sed