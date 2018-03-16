Kerala mulls ban on arms training in places of worship

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed the assembly that if need arises, the state government will come up with a new law banning arms training in places of worship.

Replying to a question that came up in the House form both treasury and opposition benches, the Chief Minister alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) were engaged in arms training in places of worship.

“The state government views this practice seriously. This is happening in places of worship which is wrong because these places are meant for praying. If necessary, the state government will ban these practices through a law,” said Vijayan.

He stated that strict action would also be taken against police officials who leak the names of informers who report to the police about such training centres.

“The state government will protect all those who provide information and erring police officials will be proceeded against,” the Chief Minister added.

Vijayan said it had come to his notice that these organisations forcibly take over land in educational institutions and private properties to provide arms training.

He warned of strict action against such complaints.

–IANS

