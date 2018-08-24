Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (IANS) The Congress-led UDF on Monday demanded that the fund collection initiated by the Kerala government following the devastating floods should go into a special account and not into the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Addressing the media here after a meeting of UDF leaders, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the need of the hour was to have a separate account for the funds that have started to come in to rebuild Kerala.

“The state government should set up a special account for rebuilding the state. We are demanding this because when Ockhi struck last year, Rs 104 crore was received and till now only Rs 25 crore has been utilized,” he said.

“Where has the rest of the money gone? We wish to know.”

Chennithala also said that soon after Ockhi struck, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a slew of measures but many of the announcements continued to be only on paper.

“In the light of how Ockhi was managed, the government cannot afford to do a callous job this time. First Vijayan announced Rs 3,800 to be given to all those affected by floods, then it was raised to Rs 10,000.

“We demand everyone should get Rs 25,000,” he said.

So far more than Rs 500 crore has come into the CMDRF.

The United Democratic Front also demanded a judicial probe into opening of the dams’ sluice gates, saying this was the single major cause for his largescale damage to the state.

