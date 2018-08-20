Kerala Police take over relief camps

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (IANS) The Kerala Police on Tuesday took over the security of all the relief camps in the flood-battered state, police chief Loknath Behra said.

Over a million people are now housed in more than 3,000 relief camps that have been set up across the state. The maximum number of people are in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts.

“As part of the security arrangements due to the presence of a huge number of women and children, there will be strict screening of people who visit the camps,” Behra told the media.

Behra also said that appropriate action would be taken against all traders who jack up prices of essential commodities. Several complaints have started to come in.

“There will be no leniency shown to such people and those who engage in spreading fake messages and news. Already a few are behind the bars.”

He said the Kerala Police will donate Rs 10 crore for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

–IANS

sg/mr