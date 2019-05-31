Kerala Ramadan congregation ends with pledge against terrorism

Malappuram (Kerala) June 1 (IANS) A Ramadan congregation near here which is billed as one of the country’s largest and held annually on the 26th night of the Muslim holy month, ended on Saturday with a pledge against terrorism and prayers for universal peace.

Hundreds of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Ma’din Campus since early Friday morning, expecting the blessings of ‘Laylat al-Qadr’, or the night of power.

The holy night of boundless blessings is considered greater than a thousand nights in sanctity and rewards from God.

The congregation is the annual edition of the monthly prayer meetings held at the Ma’din Academy, which is one of the largest educational centres of South India.

Sayyid Ibraheemul Khaleel Al Bukhari, chairman and the leader of the prayer conference, delivered the key-note address and administered the pledge against terrorism.

The attendees pledged that they would restrain from all activities related to terrorism and put at risk the unity and social harmony of the country.

The pledge read: “Terrorism, extremism, subversive attempts, factionalism and discrimination on the basis of religion, community, caste, politics and languages are sure to destabilise our great India.

“As patriotic Muslims,we have a great responsibility to reach out to others with this message.By the holiness of this evening we once again pledge loyalty to our great nation,and remember the great personages who sacrificed themselves for the cause of the country.”

–IANS

sg/ksk