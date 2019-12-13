Kerala stays all activities linked to NPR updation

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 (IANS) Amid widening protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kerala on Friday became the second state after West Bengal to stay all activities associated with updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

An order, issued by state General Administration Department Secretary K.R. Jyothilal, read: “Considering that the apprehensions among the general public about the conduct of NPR related activities lead to National Register of Citizens in the wake of the CAA, the State government orders to stay all the activities connected with the updation of the NPR in the state forthwith.”

On the very day the CAA was passed by the Parliament last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had categorically stated that it would not be implemented in the state.

–IANS

sg/vd