Kerala transport MD turns conductor

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 (IANS) On May Day, the Managing Director of the Kerala State Road Transport Corp (KSRTC), Tomin Thachankary, turned a conductor on a long distance bus.

Thachankary said he did this to understand every wing of the loss-making state-owned corporation so that he can unveil strategies to bring it out of the red.

“The key area of my corporation is handled by drivers and conductors who number about 32,000. Hence, I thought I will take a conductor’s … job,” said Thachankary, who donned the conductor’s uniform.

Passengers on the bus, which was half full when it left the Kerala capital for Guruvayoor, were in for a surprise to have their ticket handed out by the top official. Thachankary will travel in the bus till Thiruvalla.

“I will soon turn a driver. I have already applied for the license,” he said.

Thachankary, who is also Additional Director General of Police, was given the additional charge of KSRTC MD around two weeks back.

–IANS

