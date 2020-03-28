Kerala warns those misguiding migrant labourers

Kochi, March 30 (IANS) Migrant labourers presently accommodated at a camp at Perumbavoor near here raised a banner of protest on Monday and Kerala authorities said that anyone who are misguiding them would be strongly dealt with.

A protest took place at Payipadu in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday and there the issue was they were wanting to return to their states.

However at Perumbavoor, the protesting labourers were complained about the quality of the pulses provided to them.

Agriculture Minister V.S.Sunil Kumar, who reached the spot, said that things have been sorted out.

“Giving non-vegeterian dishes is not possible, but we will do our best to give them the dishes that they like. Also, we now know that are certain vested interests who seem to misguide these migrant workers and strong action would be taken against those who do that,” he said , while ruling out the labourers’ return to their home state at the moment.

The Labour department on Monday came out with 24 hour call centres in all the 14 districts where those in labour camps can talk to officials who speak their language.

