Kerala will always be in my heart: Cured Italian patient

Thiruvananthapuram, April 20 (IANS) An Italian national, who came as a tourist to the state capital and later contracted the novel Coronavirus, was discharged on Monday from a state-run hospital here after testing negative.

“Kerala will always be in my heart. I will never forget the treatment and the care that I received, when I was here. I was taken care of very well. I will now return to Italy, but I will certainly revisit Kerala,” said the Italian.

It was on March 13 that the Italian tested positive and since then he was under the treatment in the state-run hospital.

After he tested negative, he then completed the prescribed isolation and was discharged.

He will return to Italy on Tuesday, as his Embassy has made all arrangements.

Asked about the situation back home, where the pandemic has hit hard and Italy is third in the most number of cases after the US and Spain, the cured Italian said, “Things are bad especially in northern Italy.”

The total number of Covid-19 cured in Kerala is 272. Kerala which has tackled the nipah virus earlier has shown great resilience after becoming the first state to report the novel Coronavirus earlier in January.

–IANS

sg/in