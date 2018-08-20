Kerala will get more aid: Alphons

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Union Minister K.J. Alphons on Thursday said that Kerala will get more funds following the devastating floods on the basis of assessment done by the state government and the Union Home Ministry.

Stressing that flood-ravaged Kerala would need enormous amounts of money, Alphons said the central government had promised “big help” for immediate operations and sanctioned Rs 600 crore.

“But the government said that it would provide the assistance for long-term reconstruction of Kerala,” Alphons told Rajya Sabha TV.

He said that once the flood waters recede, the government of Kerala would make an assessment of damage to public and private property and submit a memorandum to New Delhi.

“Then of course money will be provided to the state government based on the National Disaster Management guidelines,” Alphons said.

Kerala has been devastated by the worst floods in nearly a century, causing unprecedented destruction. The death toll stands at some 370 and an estimated one million people are still in relief camps.

–IANS

sm-vn/mr