Kerala woman successfully undergoes sex change operation

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (IANS) A 41-year-old woman underwent successful sex reassignment surgery here, the first such operation in a government-run medical college in Kerala.

The woman, right from her younger days, behaved as and wanted to be a man, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Wednesday said in a statement, adding she underwent the surgery after getting all the required clearance from a medical board. The team was led by plastic surgeon K. Ajaykumar.

“The first line of treatment was a year long counselling programme followed by an another year of endocrinological treatment. After that, with surgical intervention, her breasts were removed and came the biggest challenge of fixing the male sex organ that was also successfully done. In the next three to six months, the artificial scrotum will be fixed, followed by artificial erection implant which will enable him to engage in sex like any other man,” the statement added.

–IANS

