Keralite native suspected of Nipah quarantined in Goa hospital

Panaji, May 28 (IANS) A Keralite who travelled to Goa by train on Monday, has been quarantined at an isolation ward of a leading hospital here after developing symptoms similar to those affected by the deadly Nipah virus.

Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane told reporters that it was not clear whether the person in question was suffering from the Nipah virus or not.

The results would be verified only once test results were back from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

“It is not clear yet whether it is a Nipah case. We will have to wait for test results from Pune. The person admitted himself on his own, after he felt he had some symptoms similar to those affected by Nipah and he has been kept in the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College,” Rane said.

The Nipah virus is transmitted through direct contact with infected bats, pigs or from other infected persons.

