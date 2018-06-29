Kerber advances to Wimbledon’s 3rd round

London, July 5 (IANS) Germany’s Angelique Kerber, the No. 11 seed, on Thursday booked a place to Wimbledon’s third round for the seventh time in her career after knocking out United States’ qualifier Claire Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The two-time Grand Slam champion took one hour and 54 minutes to end Liu’s first Wimbledon’s appearance, reports Efe.

Kerber is set to take on next ranked and seeded No. 18, Naomi Osaka of Japan, who prevailed over Britain’s Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-4.

In other Wimbledon action, ranked and seeded No. 17 Ashleigh Barty of Australia reached The Championships’ round of 32 after defeating Canada’s qualifier Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 31 minutes.

Barty is set to square off against world No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia who beat world No. 53 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-2, 6-3.

–IANS

kk/vm