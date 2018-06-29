Kerber fights past Zvonareva to reach Wimbledon’s 2nd round

London, July 3 (IANS) Germany’s Angelique Kerber, world No 10, advanced to the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday after a difficult match against Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-5, 6-3.

In one hour and 23 minutes, the 2016 runner-up struck six aces and 20 winners against Zvonareva, herself the 2010 runner-up but currently ranked world No 142, reported Efe.

Kerber’s next opponent on her road to a third Grand Slam title will be 18-year-old Claire Liu of the US, who was Wimbledon’s junior champion in 2017.

On Tuesday, world No 237 Liu earned an upset victory over world No 137 Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3 to move up to the second round.

Elsewhere at Wimbledon, world No 17 Ashleigh Barty of Australia also started strong with a win over Switzerland’s Stefanie Vogele 7-5, 6-3, and will next face Eugenie Bouchard of Canada.

–IANS

kk/vd