Keri Russell to join Adam Driver in ‘Burn This’ on Broadway

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Award-winning actress Keri Russell is joining actor Adam Driver in the first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilsons “Burn This.”

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer will direct the show, which begins performances in March of 2019 at a theatre yet to be announced, reports variety.com.

“Burn This” is set in the 1980s and tells the story of four New Yorkers, whose lives are shaken up after a young dancer’s accidental death.

Russell will play a modern dancer named Anna, and Driver will portray Pale, a hyperactive restaurant manager, who are brought together in the wake of the tragedy. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly.

Russell, fresh off her third Emmy nomination for her role as Elizabeth Jennings in the acclaimed drama “The Americans”, is returning to New York theatre after making her off-Broadway stage debut in Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig.”

–IANS

