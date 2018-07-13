Kerry Katona goes topless

Marbella, July 20 (IANS) Singer Kerry Katona went topless while sunbathing here, flaunting the curves after her weight loss following a fitness transformation.

The former “Atomic Kitten” singer was at a poolside with her friends at the Holistic Body Camp here when she removed her bikini top, reports dailystar.co.uk.

She wore nothing but a pair of teeny swimwear bottoms, championing her hourglass figure.

With her short blonde locks styled in a deep side-parting, Katona enjoyed sitting by the pool for a while before relaxing on an outdoor bed, where she lapped up the sun.

Katona later jetted back to England, where she experienced an emotional milestone with her daughter Heidi, whose father is Katona’s ex-husband Mark Croft.

