Kerry Washington has always been an inspiration: Priyanka Chopra

New York, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says that “Scandal” actress Kerry Washington has always been an inspiration to her.

Priyanka and her pop singer fiance Nick Jonas on Saturday night attended Washington’s highly acclaimed broadway play titled “American Son”. The “Scandal” star on Tuesday night took to Twitter to share a string of photographs with the couple.

Washington captioned the image: “It was so great seeing you on Saturday Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! Thanks so much for coming.”

Priyanka replied: “You were incredible Kerry Washington and so was the team of

‘American Son’. Thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You have always been an inspiration. good luck and love always.”

On October 28, Priyanka friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actress ahead of her wedding with Jonas here.

The two are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December. They got engaged in August in a traditional Roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.

–IANS

dc/vm