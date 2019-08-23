Kerry Washington shares mobile number on social media
Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Kerry Washington shared her phone number with her social media followers encouraging them to message her.
“It’s 718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie-down Bronx,” Washington said in a video posted on her Twitter account, reports etonline.com. On her Instagram account, the number was written on a mirror with a lipstick.
The “Scandal” star shared how she missed the way she would connect with fans on a regular basis, every Thursday night when her show (which aired its last episode in April 2018) used to air.
“Hey, you guys. So you know how private I am, but I am going to do something crazy,” she said in a video. “I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane, but you know I posted about this last week. I’ve been missing that TGIT love.”
“We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place, and I would know where you were, you would know where I was, and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together,” Washington added.
“I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys, and social media is amazing but sometimes it’s hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most.”
The 42-year-old actress promised to share special content and sneak peeks with those who contacted her. “You guys are going to be the people that I am closest to in terms of trading information, so text me. Really, really text me. And, yay!”
–IANS
dc/in