Kerry Washington shares mobile number on social media

Hollywood star Kerry Washington shared her phone number with her social media followers encouraging them to message her.

“It’s 718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie-down Bronx,” Washington said in a video posted on her Twitter account, reports etonline.com. On her Instagram account, the number was written on a mirror with a lipstick.

The “Scandal” star shared how she missed the way she would connect with fans on a regular basis, every Thursday night when her show (which aired its last episode in April 2018) used to air.

“Hey, you guys. So you know how private I am, but I am going to do something crazy,” she said in a video. “I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane, but you know I posted about this last week. I’ve been missing that TGIT love.”

“We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place, and I would know where you were, you would know where I was, and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together,” Washington added.

“I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys, and social media is amazing but sometimes it’s hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most.”

The 42-year-old actress promised to share special content and sneak peeks with those who contacted her. “You guys are going to be the people that I am closest to in terms of trading information, so text me. Really, really text me. And, yay!”

