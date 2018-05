New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Keshav Chand Yadav as the new national president of the Youth Congress, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Brar.

Srinivas B.V. has been named Vice President of the Congress’ youth wing.

In a statement released by General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, the party appreciated the work done by Brar in the post.

–IANS

sid/vd