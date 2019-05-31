Keventers not as good as before: HC judge during hearing

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Super Milk Products Pvt Ltd which re-launched the popular milkshake brand Keventers in 2015 drew flak from a Delhi High Court judge on Thursday who said during a hearing that Keventers was “no longer as good as it used to be” before closing down in 1970.

Super Milk Products had approached the Delhi HC against one of its licensees which was allegedly selling sub-standard products under the Keventers brand name.

During the hearing, Justice J.R. Midha said: “Your products are not at all fit for consumption…you change your own product.”

When some lawyers of Super Milk light-heartedly said that the judge may have purchased products sold by the defaulting licensee, Midha replied that he had similar experience at many outlets.

Keventers, a 93-year-old iconic dairy brand founded by a Swedish national, is now on a growth mode after being dormant for several years.

–IANS

arm/