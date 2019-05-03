Kevin Costner isn’t impressed with American politics

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Kevin Costner is not happy with the “political landscape” in the US.

“The political landscape is unrecognisable to me, and shame on us for being in that spot,” the Oscar winner said, reports variety.com.

“That could change overnight, not because of a vote, but because people say, ‘I want to try to be more than about myself’. That’s the definition of public service.”

Costner isn’t hopeful that change will come anytime soon.

“This is the greatest experiment in humankind: America. This great idea about America still exists, it’s still here. People still want to come here, but we’re not first in hardly anything that matters and we have an inflated idea about how we are.

“We exaggerate about what we are. We are everything that’s great and we are everything that’s human. And our humanness and our level of selfishness is overtaking our chance to be great,” he said.

Costner campaigned for Barack Obama in 2008. Asked about the idea of Michelle Obama running for president, Costner said: “Michelle’s incredibly bright and articulate and has possessed good judgement and experience as a result. Why couldn’t she be (president)?”

If the former first lady did jump into the presidential ring, Costner said: “She’d have a level of interest from me.”

