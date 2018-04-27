Kevin Hart’s alleged sex tape extortionist charged

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) The man who allegedly tried to extort Actor-comedian Kevin Hart by threatening to release a sex tape last year has been charged and is facing a maximum sentence of four years in jail.

Jonathan Todd Jackson, 41, was charged on Wednesday “with trying to coerce actor Kevin Hart to pay him for a video that was surreptitiously recorded last year”, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced, reports people.com

Jackson was charged with one count each of attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

“Jackson is accused of trying to extort an undisclosed amount of money from Hart between August 25 and 30, 2017,” it was announced.

“Jackson allegedly had a videotape of the actor with a woman in Las Vegas and then is accused of trying to sell the recording to numerous celebrity news websites.”

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $100,000, and if convicted, Jackson faces a maximum sentence of four years in county jail.

–IANS

nv/mr