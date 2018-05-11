Kevin McHale never hid his sexuality

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Former “Glee” star Kevin McHale says he’s never hidden his sexuality and wants to make sure his fans understand that he has always been himself.

The actor revealed on Twitter that he is gay when he wrote about singer Ariana Grande’s song “No tears left to cry”.

“If somebody was a big fan and following everything I was doing (on social media), like the people I interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero surprise. People knew,” he responded to a question of whether he was hiding his sexuality,reports billboard.com.

“The organizations I’ve been supporting and all that sort of work has been apparent, at least to me. I’ve always supported LGBT organisations and things like that because I felt like I had a vested interest in this where I wanted to help out,” he said on the on Facaebook Live chat.

McHale also mentioned that he kept his relationship with actor Austin McKenzie private to “protect the person I was with.” Watch the full interview below.

