Key equity indices end in green on European cues

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) After largely volatile trading throughout the day, the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday provisionally closed in the green tracking gains in the European markets and healthy buying in consumer durables and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.

Both the NSE and BSE ended the day’s trade on a positive note.

At 3.30 p.m. the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 10,548.70 points, up 20.35 points or 0.19 per cent from the previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 34,381.80 points, settled at 34,395.06 points (3.30 p.m.)– up 89.63 points or 0.26 per cent from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,434.14 points and a low of 34,229.83 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,396 advances and 1,251 declines.

On Monday, healthy macro-economic data, along with expectations of robust quarterly corporate earnings, led the equity indices to close on a higher note for the eighth consecutive session.

The Nifty50 was up 47.75 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 10,528.35 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,305.43 points — up 112.78 points or 0.33 per cent.

On Tuesday, the top gainers on the BSE Sensex were Power Grid, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and ITC, while Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Wipro and Maruti were the major losers.

On NSE,the major gainers were Power Grid, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever, while the top losers were Wipro, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma.

–IANS

rrb/bg