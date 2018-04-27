Key equity indices fall on weak global cues

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The key equity indices traded in the negative territory on Thursday afternoon following a decline in the global markets.

Heavy selling pressure on the capital goods, consumer durables and auto stocks also weighed on the indices.

At 12.13 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,660.75 points — down 57.30 points or 0.53 per cent — from the previous close of 10,718.05 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,257.31 points, traded at 35,043.47 points (12.13 p.m.) — down 132.95 points or 0.38 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,176.42 points.

The Sensex has touched a high of 35,257.31 points and a low of 35,020.08 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,853 declines and 565 advances.

“Markets opened lower on weekly expiry day today, tracking losses in global equities, said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Tradebulls.

He further said: “Asian shares opened in red ahead of the Sino-US trade talks and after the US Federal Reserve kept interest unchanged.”

So far, the major gainers during the day on the BSE were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Adani Ports while Larsen and Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. The major losers were HCL, UPL and Eicher Motors.

