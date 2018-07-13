Key equity indices open flat; rupee at record low

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Friday. Along with global factors, depreciation in the Indian rupee also weighed on the investor sentiments.

At 9.32 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,962.75 points — higher by 5.65 points or 0.05 per cent — from its previous close of 10,957.10 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on the BSE, which had opened at 36,377.03 points, traded at 36,371.99 points (9.32 a.m.) — up by 20.76 points or 0.06 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 36,351.23 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 36,428.19 points and a low of 36,335.61 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was slightly tilted towards the bears with 714 declines and 597 advances.

In a major development on the currency front, the Indian rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 69.12 per US dollar.

–IANS

rrb/pgh/