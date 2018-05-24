Key equity indices open in green

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday.

At 9.19 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,661.60 points, up 47.25 points or 0.45 per cent from the previous close of 10,614.35 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,083.81 points, traded at 35,029.45 points (9.19 a.m.) — up 123.34 points or 0.35 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 34,906.11 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,152.17 and a low of 35,025.61 points.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 870 advances and 438 declines so far.

