Key equity indices open in red

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday, owing to a weak rupee and rising crude oil prices.

At 9.30 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,918.85 points, lower by 48.55 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 36,350.25 points, traded at 36,183.86 points, lower by 121.16 points or 0.33 per cent from its previous close of 36,305.02 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 36,454.03 points and a low 36,180.16 points.

–IANS

ravi/in