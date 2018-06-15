Key equity indices open lower on weak global cues

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened in the negative territory on Friday tracking weakness in the benchmark global markets.

At 9.24 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,718.10 points, down 23 points or 0.21 per cent from the previous close of 10,741.10 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,428.42 points, traded at 35,401 points (9.24 a.m.) — down 31.39 points or 0.09 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,432.39 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,437.33 and a low of 35,363.74 points.

The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bears with 692 declines and 492 advances so far.

–IANS

rrb/in