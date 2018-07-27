Key equity indices open on high note

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 37,643.87 points touched a high of 37,665.53 points and a low of 37.597.24 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 37.606.58 points.

The Sensex is trading at 37,679.68 points up by 73.10 points or 0.19 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,359.80 points after closing at 11,356.50 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,375.35 points in the morning.

–IANS

vj/in