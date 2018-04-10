Key equity indices trade in green during afternoon session

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Friday afternoon tracking following global markets, supported by healthy buying in banking, metal and IT indices.

Both the NSE and BSE traded on positive notes.

At 12.54 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 52.95 points or 0.51 per cent at 10,511.60 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 34,167.53 points, traded at 34,298.18 points (12.54 p.m.) — up 197.05 points or 0.58 per cent from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,313.14 points and a low of 34,154.94 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,491 advances and 953 declines.

“Indian markets opened positive, with strong global cues,” Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls said.

Going ahead, IT stocks will be in focus as the investors would look forward to Infosys’ earnings for the fourth quarter of FY18 to be released later in the day, he added.

On Thursday, the key equity indices closed with appreciable gains riding on healthy buying in IT, Teck (technology, media and entertainment) and banking stocks.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 41.50 points or 0.40 per cent to 10,458.65 points, and the Sensex closed at 34,101.13 points — up 160.69 points or 0.47 per cent from its previous session’s close.

So far, Adani Ports, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Dr Reddy’s Lab have been the top gainers on the BSE, while Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Larsen and Toubro, State Bank of India and Maruti were among the top losers on the index.

On the NSE, Adani Ports, Wipro and Hindalco led the gainers, while HCL, BPCL and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

