Key Indian equity indices open in red

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened in the red following global cues.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 133.09 points or 0.51 per cent lower soon after opening.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 33.80 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 7,951.95 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 25,992.41 points, was trading at 25,907.61 points (at 9.18 a.m.), lower 133.09 points or 0.51 per cent from the previous day’s close at 26,040.70 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,008.57 points and a low of 25,898.65 points in the trade so far.

–IANS

ag/ksk