Key Indian equity indices open with gains

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices opened with appreciable gains on Monday with healthy buying in banking, auto and FMCG stocks.

Around 9.16 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded 27.15 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 10,719.45 points

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,021.20 points, traded at 35,116.33 points — up 146.63 points or 0.42 per cent — from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex has touched a high of 35,116.33 points and a low of 35,004 during the intra-day trade so far.

The BSE market breadth indicated a bullish trend as 327 stocks advanced as compared to 153 declines.

–IANS

ppg/ksk