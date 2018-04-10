Key Indian equity indices provisionally close in the green

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices on Friday provisionally closed marginally higher tracking gains in the global markets, along with healthy buying in metal, healthcare and IT stocks.

However, selling pressure in capital goods, oil and gas, and FMCG stocks trimmed the gains.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed higher by 21.95 points or 0.21 per cent at 10,480.60 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 34,167.53 points, closed at 34,192.65 points — up 91.52 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,313.14 points and a low of 34,103.53 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,491 advances and 953 declines.

“Equity markets continued to go green for the seventh straight session, longest winning streak since November 2017, on the back of gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank,” Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, said.

Adani Ports, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Coal India and Dr. Reddy’s Lab were the top gainers on the BSE, while State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank and Maruti were the top losers on the index.

On the NSE, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors led the gainers, while BPCL, HCL and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

On Thursday, the equity indices closed with appreciable gains riding on healthy buying in IT, Teck (technology, media and entertainment) and banking stocks.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 41.50 points or 0.40 per cent to 10,458.65 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,101.13 points — up 160.69 points or 0.47 per cent.

