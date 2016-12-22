Key Indian equity indices trade lower

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Key Indian equity market indices opened in the red on Friday following global cues.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 38.82 points or 0.15 per cent lower during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 17.55 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 7,961.55 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 25,959.99 points, was trading at 25,940.78 points (at 9.23 a.m.) in the early session, lower 38.82 points or 0.15 per cent from the previous day’s close at 25,979.60 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 25,967.65 points and a low of 25,915.19 points in the trade so far.

