Key Indian equity market indices open higher

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Following positive budgetary announcements with a focus on rural and infrastructure spending, the key Indian equity market indices opened higher on Thursday.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 28,141.64 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 28,167.83 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 28,115.65 points, down by 25.99 points, or 0.09 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,716.30 points, was quoting at 8,706.25 points, down by 10.15 points or 0.12 per cent.

Indian equities markets on Wednesday augmented on the back of positive budgetary announcements and a strong rupee to hit a three-month closing high.

Besides, positive global cues, inflow of foreign funds and healthy buying was witnessed in automobile, banking and capital goods sectors supporting the upward trajectory.

The Sensex was up 485.68 points or 1.76 per cent at Wednesday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 28,159.54 points and a low of 27,590.10 points.

The Nifty, was up by 155 points or 1.81 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a mixed trend.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down 0.73 per cent, Hang Seng down by 0.65 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was up by 0.06 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.30 per cent.

On a positive note, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.49 per cent and FTSE 100 was also up by 0.12 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

–IANS

bdc/in