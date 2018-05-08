Key Indian equity market indices open in greem

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,319.35 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 35, 353.96 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,440.82 points, up by 121.47 points, or 0.34 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,741.70 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,773.70 points, up by 32 points or 0.30 per cent.

After a largely volatile session, the key Indian equity indices had ended Wednesday’s trade on a positive note. Market analysts pointed out that largely weak Asian equities, along with a rise in geo-political tensions after the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal as well as higher crude oil prices, had capped gains and unleashed volatility.

However, the key indices were somewhat supported by healthy buying in the consumer durables, IT and capital goods stocks.

The Sensex was up by 103.03 points or 0.29 per cent at the Wednesday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,404.83 points and a low of 35,134.20 points. The Nifty, too, was up by 23.90 points or 0.22 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.24 per cent while Hang Seng up by 0.87 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up by 0.35 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.20 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.99 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 1.26 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

–IANS

bdc/ksk