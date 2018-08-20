Key Indian equity markets open higher

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher despite a muted Asian markets.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 38,285.75 points on Tuesday, opened higher at 38,416.65 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 38,370.17 points, up by 84.42 points, or 0.22 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 11,570.90 points on Tuesday, was quoting at 11,620.70 points, up by 49.80 points or 0.43 per cent.

The markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing mostly a mixed trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.13 per cent while Hang Seng was down by 0.78 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.19 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 0.30 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.38 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.11 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

–IANS

bdc/ksk