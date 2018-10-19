Key Indian indices open in red

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday opened in the negative territory tracking similar cues from its Asian peers.

Selling pressure was witnessed in all the sectors led by energy, FMCG, finance and banking counters.

The Sensex opened at 35,004.33 points from its previous close at 34,865.10 points on Monday.

At 9.18 a.m., the Sensex traded at 33,983.44 points down 150.94 points or 0.44 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 33,935.88 points after closing at 34,134.38 points.

The Nifty traded at 10,200.60 points during the morning trade session, up 44.65 points and 0.44 per cent.

