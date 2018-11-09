Key market indices open in green

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Amid mixed global cues, the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex on Monday opened in the green.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, healthcare, capital goods counters, though oil and gas stocks traded in the red.

The Sensex which opened at 35,287.49 from its previous close at 35,158.55, was trading at 35,272.09 higher by 113.54 points or 0.32 per cent at 9.17 a.m.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,607.80 after closing at 10,585.20 on Friday. It was trading at 10,619.25 during the morning trade session, up 34.05 points and 0.32 per cent.

