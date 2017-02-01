Key Republicans opposes Trump’s education secretary pick

Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) Two Republican senators said they would oppose confirming billionaire fundraiser and activist Betsy DeVos as the education secretary, the media reported.

Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski on Wednesday became the first Republican senators to break with any of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, The Hill magazine reported.

“This is not a decision I make lightly. I have a great deal of respect for DeVos,” Collins said on the Senate floor. “I will not, cannot vote to confirm her”.

Collins said she will allow DeVos to advance to a final vote, before opposing her, Politico reported.

Likewise, Murkowski said she will oppose DeVos on final passage.

“I have heard from thousands, truly, thousands of Alaskans who have shared their concerns about DeVos,” Murkowski said. “I do not intend to vote on final passage to support DeVos.”

DeVos, a Republican megadonor and education advocate who has long pushed for charter schools and K-12 tuition — online curriculum provider — using public funds, has encountered criticism since Trump nominated her.

Collins and Murkowski have expressed concerns about her support for voucher programmes, which were emphasised in Trump’s $20 billion school choice proposal rolled out on the campaign trail.

According to The Hill magazine, DeVos’s nomination will move before Senator Jeff Sessions’s nod as Attorney General to ensure that the Alabama Republican can cast a vote for Trump’s education pick.

The Senate could take a final vote on DeVos by Friday.

–IANS

ksk