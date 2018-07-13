Key suspect in Kerala SFI leader’s murder nabbed

Kochi, July 18 (IANS) After being on the run for more than two weeks, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of an SFI member in a Kerala college has finally been nabbed, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Ali was nabbed from the Kerala-Karnataka border, on Tuesday and was being interrogated, a police officer said here.

According to the police, Ali was involved in the stabbing of 19-year-old Abhimanyu, when the Students’ Federation of India and the Campus Front of India groups clashed late on July 2, over graffiti space on the walls of the Maharajas College here.

Both Abhimanyu and Ali, the Alappuzha district president of Campus Front of India and its unit secretary studied at Maharajas College.

Soon after the July 2 incident, Ali along with his parents, had gone missing from their home in Alappuzha.

The police had earlier pointed out that there were 15 people who were directly involved in the murder and had arrested four. Another six who were arrested had helped the main culprits.

Trouble had started after both groups wanted to put up their wall graffitis ahead of the commencement of the new academic year. The scuffle led to one death while another student was injured.

–IANS

