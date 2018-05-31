Keys beats Buzarnescu, in French Open quarters

Paris, June 3 (IANS) American tennis player Madison Keys defeated 31st-seed Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career on Sunday.

The 2017 US Open finalist earned her victory in 65 minutes and has not lost a single set in this year’s French Open, reports Efe.

Keys, 23, gave a dominant performance throughout the match, while Buzarnescu did herself no favors with 11 unforced errors in the first set and 16 in the second.

Keys is to play in the last eight against the winner of the match between the Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova, 26th-seed, and unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, world No. 98.

