Keys beats Kumkhum, marches into Wimbledon 3rd round

London, July 4 (IANS) World No.11 Madison Keys of the United States defeated World No. 91 Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday in the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old took one hour and 16 minutes to secure her spot in the Grand Slam tournament’s third round for the fifth time in her career, reports Efe.

Keys is set to play Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina, world No. 120, who came from behind to pull off an upset win over world No. 51 Sorana Cirstea of Romania 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Elsewhere at Wimbledon, world No. 55 Donna Vekic of Croatia qualified for the third round after beating Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4.

